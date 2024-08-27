SpartanNash Welcomes Erin Storm as SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

Storm brings CPG marketing experience from Kellogg’s and Kellanova to the food solutions company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced Erin Storm has been hired as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Storm will lead the marketing function, including the OwnBrands portfolio, retail marketing programs, e-commerce and digital experience, creative services, shopper insights and loyalty.

Storm joins SpartanNash following an 18-year career with Kellogg’s® and its spin-off Kellanova™, where she was most recently the Vice President of Commercial Strategy. Prior to that, Storm held a variety of marketing roles with increasing leadership responsibility, including Vice President of Marketing in which she oversaw brand and innovation across the $3 billion salty category for brands such as Pringles®, Cheez-It and Club® Crackers. She previously led the Cheez-It brand marketing team, inclusive of activations like the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Her team’s creative has earned national awards and recognition, including an Andy Award for a 2024 Pringles Super Bowl® ad.

“Erin is a talented brand marketer with proven success in growing the demand for products that have become popular household favorites,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “She will play a pivotal role in driving brand awareness for our retail banners and OwnBrands portfolio, capturing market share, and leveraging consumer insights for product innovation.”

Throughout her career, Storm has provided leadership for brands that include Froot Loops®, Frosted Mini Wheats®, Special K®, Rice Krispies Treats®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran®, Frosted Flakes® and Apple Jacks. She earned her undergraduate degrees in marketing and finance from the University of Delaware and her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Super Bowl is a registered trademark of NFL Properties, LLC.

Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Club, Fruit Loops, Special K, Rice Krispies Treats, Eggo, MorningStar Farms, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, and Frosted Flakes are registered trademarks of Kellogg North America Company, LLC.

Frosted Mini Wheats and Apple Jacks are registered trademark of WK Kellogg North America Company, LLC.

Kellanova is a trademark of Kellanova.

Pringles is a registered trademark of Pringles, LLC.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.