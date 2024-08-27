NGA and UNFI Release Traceability Guide

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) and United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) are pleased to announce the release of the highly-anticipated Step-by-Step Guide to FDA Traceability.

This essential resource, a complimentary benefit available to all NGA members, was written and designed to help independent grocers achieve compliance with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods” rule efficiently and effectively.

Beginning in January 2026, the FDA is requiring all companies that hold, pack, distribute, or sell food to keep detailed records for a specific list of foods and be able to supply the FDA or local food safety authorities with these records within 24 hours upon request.

The step-by-step-guide is designed to assist independent grocers and distributors in complying with this rule and includes summaries, diagrams, tables, and photos to breakdown the 600-page rule into an easy-to-follow resource. In addition to the guide, NGA also launched an accompanying online Traceability Center, where members can access numerous templates, glossaries, and even a mock traceability event exercise.

“The new traceability rule is one of the biggest changes in food safety compliance our members have seen in over a decade,” said NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara. “Food safety is always a top priority for our members, and we’re incredibly thankful for the support of UNFI in their sponsorship of this easy-to-understand resource that will benefit independent grocers,” he continued.

“We are excited to partner with NGA on this resource to help independent grocers stay ahead as our industry continues preparing for the new Food Traceability rule,” said UNFI Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Matt Echols. “We know how important it is for industry members to be able to understand and easily navigate any new rule, and this guide will be a useful resource as we continue to partner, explore, and assess workable, long-term solutions.”

NGA members can request their complimentary guide online, while non-members can access it for an additional fee.

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.