The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Unveils Lineup Featuring Groundbreaking Expansion into Brooklyn

In Support of God’s Love We Deliver, New York City’s Premier Wine & Food Festival Announces 80+ Fan-Favorite and New Events including Food Network chefs and celebrity talent

NEW YORK — The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF) unveils the 17th annual lineup featuring a groundbreaking expansion into Brooklyn this October 17-20, 2024. The Festival is set to offer all new programming and an unforgettable experience to support its charitable partner God’s Love We Deliver, New York City’s only provider of life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling to those affected by severe and chronic illness.

Fan-favorite events such as the Grand Tasting and Pier Parties will now be anchored in one, sprawling 450,000 sq. ft. covered location at the new Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. This monumental shift, made possible through our dynamic partnership with Invesco QQQ, not only consolidates the Festival’s signature events into one expansive venue but also serves as a testament to the innovative culinary landscape thriving in one of New York City’s largest boroughs. Adding to the excitement, a dedicated NYCWFF Ferry powered by Invesco QQQ will be accessible from Downtown Manhattan for all ticket holders, providing a seamless way for Festival goers to travel between events held in Manhattan and Brooklyn with the NYC Ferry.

“Partnering with our new presenting sponsor, Invesco QQQ, has empowered us to craft an even more spectacular lineup of locations, events, and talent this year all in one expansive new campus in Brooklyn,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director. “We’re not just moving venues; we’re intentionally embracing Brooklyn’s rich culture – something I’ve wanted to do for years and inviting its talented chefs to join us on this culinary journey. Our aim is to provide them with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talent to a wider audience. We can’t wait to write this chapter with both our loyal supporters and new participants from the community of Brooklyn.”

“Each year, we look forward to NYCWFF’s return to celebrate the remarkable culinary talent we have across all five boroughs, affirming New York City’s status as a global culinary capital,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “We’re particularly excited to spotlight the festival’s expansion to Brooklyn. The vibrant talent of the borough will take center stage, showcasing the diversity that makes it a truly aspirational destination for food lovers around the world.”

“God’s Love We Deliver is thrilled to have such a spectacular lineup at this year’s Festival!” said David Ludwigson, President & CEO of God’s Love We Deliver. “With the move to Brooklyn, we are excited, as the exclusive charity partner, to raise awareness for our life-affirming program in this beloved borough, in which more than a quarter of the people we serve live.”

In celebration of the Festival’s new home, NYCWFF will kick off Thursday, October 17 with headlining event Brooklyn Eats & Beats featuring celebrated Brooklyn chefs like Esther Choi, Billy Durney, Sean Feeney, Mark Iacono, Michael Solomonov and 25 of Brooklyn’s iconic restaurants. Cultural icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will be on-hand serving up their premium ready-to-drink cocktail Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

The return of the celebrated Culinary Demonstrations presented by HexClad, promising a feast for the senses with an impressive lineup of talent. This year’s Festival will feature renowned chefs and personalities, including Katie Lee, Marc Murphy, Alex Guarnaschelli, Duff Goldman, television icons Tamron Hall, Al Roker and daughter Courtney Laga Roker and many others. Attendees can look forward to an array of engaging and informative demonstrations, where these culinary stars will showcase their skills, share their expertise, and celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors that define the world of food.

Rachael Ray returns to host the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and for the first time ever, previous burger Champions like six time winner Josh Capon, Pig Beach, Black Tap and Le Rivage will take on new Challengers like John Fraser, Nowon, and Hav + Mar. Put your dancing shoes on because Bobby Flay will host a Triple Threat Dance Party presented by Treasure Cave alongside Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson with every ticket purchaser receiving a copy of Bobby’s newest cookbook, Bobby Flay: Chapter One. Those looking to learn from today’s top content creators about the latest trends and engage in thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of food, culture and tech should grab tickets to FoodieCon® presented by Fratelli Beretta taking place at Brooklyn’sIndustry City featuring Nadia Caterina Munno (@The_PastaQueen), Jack’s Dining Room (@jacksdiningroom), Rob Li (@broccoliraab), Olivia Tiedemann (@Oliviatied), Arya Hamedani (@aryahungry_) and many more!

New venue Hall Des Lumières, Manhattan’s largest permanent center for digital art and custom-curated immersive experiences located in a landmarked building in the Financial District, will feature Ciao House: An Italian Tasting hosted by Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli, Mediterranean Mezze Brunch hostedby Michael Symon presented by Genova Premium Tuna, Steak & Whiskey presented by A.1. Sauce hostedby Robert Irvine and Tacos & Tequila.

Steps away at The Lawn Club in The Seaport, American actress and Founder of Betty Booze, Blake Lively will hosta The Betty BOOze Harvest Happy Hour. Set against the breathtaking panoramic views on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center, Aspire One World Observatory will host three extraordinary Festival events, including Asian Bites & Karaoke Nights hosted by Jet Tila, A Caviar & Cocktail Affair presented by Black River Caviar hosted by Scott Conant and Antonia Lofaso and Halloween Sweets & Treats hosted by Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman.

Looking to experience the diversity and vibrancy of NYC’s culinary scene? Choose from more than 30 one-night-only Intimate Dinners as part of the Bank of America Dinner Series prepared by the world’s most critically acclaimed chefs perfectly paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Prepare to embark on an adventure curated by 60+ culinary luminaries such as Martha Stewart, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian, Eric Adjepong, Amanda Freitag, Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud, Camille Becerra, Andrew Zimmern, Maneet Chauhan, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Antonia Lofaso, Michael White and Jonathan Benno.

The presale period begins Wednesday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET until Sunday, July 14 and offers 20 percent off events held at the Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. For more information and to purchase presale tickets, go to www.nycwff.org/presale.Tickets for the general public will be available Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m. ET.

Last year alone, the Festival’s charitable partner God’s Love We Deliver, delivered 4+ million free medically tailored meals to more than 15,000 individuals. Annually, the Festival generates millions of impressions for God’s Love We Deliver, raising awareness to grow the organization’s base of volunteers and clients. To date, NYCWFF has generated more than $14.8 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of the Festival’s net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC.

The Festival’s headquarter hotel, the Wall Street Hotel will offer attendees a vibrant and stylish base during the Festival week. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and X using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ is hosted by God’s Love We Deliver with 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds supporting New Yorkers facing severe illness. Over the past 16 years, the Festival has generated more than $14.8 million in net proceeds for its charitable causes. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. BizBash has named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in New York for 10 years in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org. Follow @NYCWFF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God’s Love now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. God’s Love addresses food and nutrition insecurity, and supports the health and well-being of their clients, by providing ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, advocating for food and nutrition support, and delivering medically tailored meals. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, they home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to nearly 143,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.66 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund based on the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell Invesco QQQ.

*Invesco is not affiliated with the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival or any of the individuals, brands or companies mentioned; nor should this be construed as an endorsement for any the individuals, brand or companies mentioned.