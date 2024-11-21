TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer Launch Limited Edition Cake to Celebrate Lilly Pulitzer’s 65th Anniversary

A sweet collaboration blends iconic flavors and tropical style

West Palm Beach, Florida – In a unique, sweet partnership between two iconic Florida-based brands, TooJay’s Deli, and Lilly Pulitzer have teamed up to create a limited-edition Lemon Coconut Cake, celebrating Lilly Pulitzer’s 65th anniversary. This delicious cake is now available at all 20 TooJay’s locations across Florida.

Marking the first-ever partnership between Lilly Pulitzer and a restaurant, the celebratory Lemon Coconut Cake brings together TooJay’s baking expertise and Lilly Pulitzer’s tropical flair. Guests will enjoy moist, delicious white cake layers soaked in lemon simple syrup and filled with lemon coconut cream that’s then topped with a lemon buttercream frosting and garnished with lemon-infused coconut. Packaged in a signature Lilly Pulitzer design, it’s a must-have treat for dessert lovers and fashion aficionados alike.

“Both TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer originated in Palm Beach, Florida so this is a natural collaboration,” said Mark Kirke, CEO of TooJay’s. “It’s exciting for us to celebrate with the community and honor a fashion icon with this special one-of-a-kind cake.”

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s has long been a beloved destination for classic deli fare and decadent desserts. Since the company’s inception in the 1960s, Lilly Pulitzer has become synonymous with the vibrant, resort-inspired fashion that defines the Palm Beach lifestyle. This cake collaboration perfectly marries the legacies of creativity, quality, and community commitment of both brands.

“As we celebrate the brand’s 65th anniversary, we are proud to collaborate with TooJay’s Deli on this sweet treat. This partnership honors Lilly’s legacy of sunshine, vibrancy, and to enjoy all that life has to offer, like dessert! In turn, we are delighted to carry on that spirit with our fun-loving Lilly community.” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer.

The limited-edition Lemon Coconut Cake is now available through April 30, 2025, at $39.50. Fans of TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer can join in the celebration by ordering the cake at their local TooJay’s or online at https://order.toojays.com.

About TooJay’s

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves its New York deli-style menu, including handcrafted sandwiches, made-from-scratch soups and salads, and delectable desserts at 20 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages. For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 90 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

About Lilly Pulitzer

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand’s imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. www.lillypulitzer.com