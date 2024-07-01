Walmart Cooks Up Savings this July Fourth with Basket of Cookout Essentials for Eight, Priced Under $50

Retailer has saved customers over $1 billion this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It’s officially summer and with the changing of the season comes warm weather, barbecues and time spent outdoors with friends and family. At Walmart, customers don’t have to worry about spending more to enjoy their favorite summertime gatherings with loved ones. Walmart is proud to offer its Every Day Low Prices all summer long, from the big celebrations like Fourth of July to all the little moments in between.

This year, The National Retail Federation has reported that consumers are expected to spend an average of $90 on food items for Fourth of July celebrations. But at Walmart, customers can get all the essentials for a fantastic Fourth of July cookout for less. This holiday, Walmart is offering a full cookout basket for eight people priced at less than $50 – approximately $6 per person.

The summer cookout basket is just another way Walmart is saving customers money. The retailer has already saved customers more than a billion dollars on top of its Every Day Low Prices this year, including $500 million in savings on grocery items in the last 90 days.

Available now, customers can shop Walmart’s one-click summer cookout basket in store or online, featuring the most sought-after items including hot dogs, delectable sides like fresh sweet corn on the cob and ready-to-serve potato salad, as well as drinks and desserts including chocolate chip cookies, soda, juice and more.

The basket includes:

Walmart’s 18-item summer cookout basket is available for online order and pick-up or delivery as soon as same day. Customers can shop in store or visit www.Walmart.com/SummerCookoutSavings to purchase at their local Walmart through July 12.

And the savings don’t stop there. Walmart is the number one destination for all summertime essentials, including the most sought-after grills, griddles, coolers, pools and more. Customers can count on Walmart to consistently deliver Every Day Low Prices and affordable quality goods, so customers can get all the must-have for hosting a memorable barbecue and cookout this season. Some of this summer’s top finds include:

Customers can shop these items and more in-store and online for pick-up and same day delivery, as well as next- and two-day shipping, by www.Walmart.com/SummerGathering.

Spending more time with friends and family shouldn’t mean spending more money on the summertime essentials. That’s why, this summer and every season, Walmart is committed to helping customers save money so they can live better, from the big moments like Fourth of July, to every other day in between.

In fact, Walmart will hold its largest savings event ever, “Walmart Deals,” beginning July 8 at 5 p.m. ET through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Customers can shop thousands of deals on popular items from electronics, home, toys, travel, and more – including must-have items heading into the back-to-school season. Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginningat noon ET– five hours before anyone else.

