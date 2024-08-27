Whole Foods Market Announces Participants of 2024 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program’s Early Growth Cohort

The 12-week program offers brands the opportunity to gain placement on store shelves through expert guidance and a tailored curriculum

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market has announced the participants for its latest cohort in the Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP), celebrating brands selected for the program’s Early Growth track. Launched in 2022, LEAP highlights Whole Foods Market’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with local and emerging brands through specialized, educational programming and individual mentorship. Participants may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund overseen by the Austin Community Foundation, with the funds supporting the Whole Foods Market Foundation through the work of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet.

The 2024 Early Growth cohort consists of 10 innovative brands not yet available in Whole Foods Market stores: Aahana’s, Bowlcut, Date Better Snacks, Edenesque, Freezcake, Geem, Maté Party, Sam + Leo, Sibeiho, andTuyyo Foods. After completing the 12-week curriculum, these suppliers’ products will be considered for inclusion on Whole Foods Market shelves in their own cities or regional areas. This year, Whole Foods Market’s Local and Emerging Brands team reviewed more than 1,600 applications for the Early Growth cohort, marking a 60% increase from 2023.

“Our Local and Emerging Brands team is thrilled to have selected a mix of diverse founders and products from various backgrounds for this year’s Early Growth program track,” said Alyssa Vescio, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Whole Foods Market. “Connecting with new brands and business owners who are hungry to grow allows our team to diversify product selection in stores, support small businesses, and stay committed to our local communities. We look forward to seeing these 10 brands strive for continued growth and carve their path to success through Whole Foods Market’s mentorship.”

Brands seeking more information on LEAP can visit the Information for Potential Suppliers page on the Whole Foods Market website.

