Why San Francisco’s Oldest Grocery Co-Op Sells $35 Produce Bags for Just $5

In the Outer Sunset, there’s a San Francisco grocery store like no other. Beyond the all-organic produce and massive selection of bulk bin items, Other Avenues stands apart for one critical reason: It’s the city’s oldest operating worker-owned cooperative, pre-dating beloved worker-owned co-op Rainbow Grocery and independent grocery stores like Berkeley Bowl.

The legacy business, which turned 50 in October, began as a volunteer-run food-buying club and today is a thriving example of a zero-waste grocery store that not only provides the freshest food possible but also builds community through cooking classes, lectures and even organized bike rides. Other Avenues, which has 19 worker-owners, is beloved by everyday customers and restaurant owners alike.

