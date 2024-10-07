Winn-Dixie Joins Hands with American Cancer Society During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is proudly continuing its long-standing partnership with the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign by launching its annual in-store community donation program in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now through Oct. 31, customers are encouraged to join the fight against breast cancer by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their grocery bill while shopping their neighborhood Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and western Georgia. Contributions to the community donation program will support local patients and their families in addition to providing critical funding for groundbreaking research, providing educational support and supplemental resources that encourage recommended screenings to aid in early detection.

Jennifer Robertson, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, said, “Breast cancer touches so many in the communities we serve — our families, our friends, our neighbors. Winn-Dixie is a dedicated supporter of the American Cancer Society’s incredible Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign to provide hope and inspire strength while ensuring no one faces this battle alone. Together, we are proud to stand with every fighter throughout their diagnosis, treatment, recovery and beyond as we strive for a brighter, cancer-free future for all.”

Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, said, “We continue to be incredibly thankful for Winn-Dixie’s unwavering support of our vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone. It is because of dedicated community partners like Winn-Dixie, that the American Cancer Society can make significant contributions in the fight against cancer through advocacy, research and patient support.”

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer during their lifetime, with an estimated 310,720 new cases this year alone.1 The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement works to raise lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers and their caregivers through every step of the journey. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Over the course of the 16-year partnership, Winn-Dixie has donated more than $1.7 million to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign to support the organization’s vision to end breast cancer in America. As a neighborhood grocer, Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in the communities it serves and is steadfast in its commitment to partner with organizations working to improve the health and happiness of its neighbors across the Southeast.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores and liquor stores serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

