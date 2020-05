The number of Chesapeake Bay crabs dropped over the winter, but the totals for juveniles and female adults are still healthy, according to the latest winter blue crab dredge survey.

The survey found the total crab population fell by just under one third, to 404 million.

State officials use the data, collected from 1,500 sites between November and March, to set regulations for the crab harvest.

