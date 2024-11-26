Cooke Acquires Copeinca

Lima, Peru and SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA – Cooke Inc. (“Cooke”) of New Brunswick, Canada, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (“Copeinca”) of Peru.

This follows the Cooke announcement of November 7 disclosing that Copeinca Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cooke, and PF Cayman New Holdco Limited, as seller, had executed a binding share purchase agreement pursuant to which Cooke agreed to indirectly acquire all the outstanding shares of Copeinca.

Copeinca was established in 1994 and has grown to become Peru’s largest fishing company, one of Peru’s largest anchoveta processors and one of the world’s largest anchoveta fishmeal and fish oil producers and exporters.

With its corporate global headquarters in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, the Cooke family of companies now operates global aquaculture and wild fishery divisions in 15 countries with more than 15,000 employees providing a sustainable seafood source reaching tables all over the world.

Cooke’s core purpose is to ‘cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities’.

“We’re excited to welcome Copeinca’s dedicated employees to the Cooke family of companies,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke. “Copeinca will be a major contributor in furthering Cooke’s growth as a leader in strengthening global food security.”

With the completed acquisition, Cooke further strengthens its growing marine ingredients business and diversifies its geographic and species portfolio.

Cooke entered the marine ingredients sector in 2017 with its acquisition of US-based Omega Protein Corporation, a nutritional product company and a leading integrated provider of specialty oils and specialty protein products.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.