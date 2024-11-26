California Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Yet Again

MONTEREY, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it will further delay the season opener for the commercial Dungeness crab fishery off the central and southern coasts.

The decision is based on the high number of whales recently tangled in crab fishing ropes, and also data that shows that a large number of whales are in the area.

Crab fishing ropes dig into whales’ skin, fins and mouth, and drag whales down. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, 75% of whale entanglements with fishing ropes are fatal.

