LAXEY and Baader Sign Agreement for Processing Equipment for a Land-Based Aquaculture Facility in Vestmannaeyjar

LAXEY and Baader in Iceland have signed an agreement for the delivery of processing equipment for LAXEY’s upcoming slaughterhouse for land-farmed salmon. Baader, an international company specializing in the development and manufacturing of salmon processing equipment, is known for its solutions designed with a focus on production quality and animal welfare. This approach makes Baader an ideal partner for LAXEY, which emphasizes responsible food production while meeting the high standards of customers worldwide.

The agreement marks a milestone for both companies, as they look to strengthen their positions in Iceland’s rapidly growing land-based aquaculture market. For LAXEY, the partnership is crucial in securing equipment and production technology that will support its plans for high-quality products aimed at the international market.

“We are excited about this partnership with Baader, a leader in technological solutions for the seafood industry. This agreement lays the foundation for a successful collaboration, and we expect it to be the start of a prosperous relationship that will help strengthen the Icelandic land-based aquaculture sector,” said Kristmann Kristmannsson, Project Manager for Processing and Procurement.

Karl Ásgeirsson, Sales Manager at Baader Iceland, added: “We are proud to be part of this important project with LAXEY. Our equipment will ensure they meet the strict quality requirements demanded by the international market.”

In the picture, Kristmann Kristmannsson, Project Manager for Processing and Procurement at LAXEY, and Daði Pálsson, Managing Director of LAXEY, are seen sealing the agreement with Karl Ásgeirsson, Sales Manager at Baader Iceland.