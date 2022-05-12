Northern Ireland Protocol: Scottish Salmon Sector Fears ‘Trade War’

Scotland’s salmon sector has raised fears of a “trade war” with the European Union being triggered by the UK Government over the Northern Ireland protocol, warning this could have a “devastating impact on Britain’s export market”.

Salmon Scotland noted “ongoing media reports suggest that UK Government ministers want to urgently amend the Northern Ireland protocol”, declaring this had “sparked concerns of retaliatory action by the EU”.

The industry body described Scottish salmon as “the UK’s biggest fresh food export, with sales of £372 million to EU countries last year – accounting for 61 per cent of global Scottish salmon exports”.

