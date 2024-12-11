Barry Callebaut Adds Upcycled Cacaofruit to its Sustainability Solutions Portfolio

Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high quality chocolate and cocoa solutions, announced the integration of upcycled cacaofruit products to its portfolio. The innovative ingredient range provides food manufacturers and artisans the opportunity to harness the signature taste and natural richness of the fruit.

Already in 2019, after years of developing a unique upcycling supply chain to harness the natural richness of this unique fruit, a next generation food and drink range of 100% pure cacaofruit ingredients was introduced. The zesty, fruity flavor of cacaofruit is a refreshingly delicious addition to confectionery, ice cream, drinks, dairy products and snacks.

The demand for tasty, healthy and environmentally friendly products has grown significantly in recent years. Thus this upcycled range is perfectly fitting market expectations by bringing a triple play to the consumers: Taste innovation, healthy ingredients & a positive impact on the planet and the local communities.

Since its introduction, efforts to raise awareness about this largely overlooked fruit have resulted in gaining recognition for its sustainable impact and flavor by well known industry institutions, and establishing dozens of partnerships with pioneering brands including Athletic Brewery (United States), chocolatier VandenBulcke (Belgium), and other well known brands in Japan.

After demonstrating its global potential since 2019, this addition enables Barry Callebaut to partner and scale up activities through our brands, further strengthening our sustainable palette of opportunities for customers, while delivering a new taste experience. It also marks a significant milestone in Barry Callebaut’s journey towards sustainability, innovation and exquisite taste.

The ingredient range is now officially a part of the Barry Callebaut portfolio after years of pioneering by start-up Cabosse Naturals.

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 10.5 billion in fiscal year 2023/24, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people. The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.