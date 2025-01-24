Countdown to Convening Cocoa Sector Leaders for WCF Partnership Meeting

Washington – In just two months, São Paulo, Brazil, will become the focus of the global cocoa and chocolate sector as the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) convenes its annual Partnership Meeting. From 19-20 March 2025, more than 400 stakeholders from over 40 countries—representing the entire cocoa supply chain—will gather to tackle the urgent challenges facing the sector. With the theme “Our Future: Resilience Through Sustainability” this premier event promises dynamic discussions and actionable insights.

The cocoa sector faces formidable challenges: climate change, disease, declining productivity, evolving regulation, supply deficits and market volatility. Against this backdrop, the WCF Partnership Meeting will highlight the pressing need for sustainable practices to develop resilience—both individual and collective—and ensure the future of cocoa farming and the broader industry. These themes will resonate prominently in the broader global discourse on climate action, including those expected at COP30 in Belém, Brazil later this year.

“Given the challenges and the pace of the changes reshaping the global cocoa sector, this is a pivotal moment to bring leaders together to discuss and find common solutions,” said Chris Vincent, President of the WCF. “We are thrilled to host this year’s event in Brazil, a country uniquely positioned to inspire new ideas, foster South-South exchanges and showcase innovations in sustainable agriculture.”

Highlights of the 2025 WCF Partnership Meeting

A Global South-South Exchange: The meeting’s location in Brazil offers a unique platform for sharing expertise between cocoa-producing nations worldwide and Brazil’s diverse agricultural systems. Delegates, including cocoa farmers, will explore innovative practices employed by smallholders and large-scale mechanised producers. There will also be the opportunity to participate in post-meeting field visits and connect directly with Brazilian cocoa growers.

Influential Voices – Key Speakers Include:

Vinicius Ahmar, Bioeconomy Manager, Arapyaú Institute

Michel Arrion, Executive Director, International Cocoa Organization

Eduardo Bastos, Executive Director, Brazilian Agribusiness Association (ABAG)

Marcello Brito, Executive Secretary, Legal Amazon Consortium of States

Sarah Dekkiche, Director of Policy and Partnerships, International Cocoa Initiative (ICI)

Michael Ekow Amoah, Deputy Director Research and Development, Ghana Cocoa Board

Santiago Gowland, CEO, Rainforest Alliance

Anna Paula Losi, Executive President, Brazilian Association of Cocoa Processing Industries

Jaime Recena, Executive President, Brazilian Association of Chocolate, Confectionery, and Peanut Industries (ABICAB)

Aldo Soto, Co-founder, Amazonia Impact Ventures

These thought leaders will engage in robust discussions on issues shaping the cocoa sector’s future, such as supply chain transformation, impact investment models and regulatory challenges. A full list of confirmed speakers is available on WCF’s website.

Marcello Brito, Executive Secretary, Legal Amazon Consortium of States, who will make an address on macroeconomic impacts on commodity markets, noted: “I’m excited to engage with stakeholders from across the globe. This is an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration between cocoa countries, in Latin America, West Africa and Asia, to explore opportunities and build an aligned agenda to address common challenges, especially those related to climate, forest conservation, farmer income and human rights.“

Critical Topics on the Agenda:

Transforming Cocoa Supply Chains: Delving into traceability, sustainability and agroforestry as pillars of ethical and climate-resilient cocoa sourcing.

Delving into traceability, sustainability and agroforestry as pillars of ethical and climate-resilient cocoa sourcing. Modern Farming Innovations: Experts will share advancements in disease management, mechanisation, on-farm investments and technical assistance.

Experts will share advancements in disease management, mechanisation, on-farm investments and technical assistance. Sector-Wide Impact Measurement: Unveiling new tools for standardised metrics like household income, deforestation risk and greenhouse gas emissions.

Unveiling new tools for standardised metrics like household income, deforestation risk and greenhouse gas emissions. Market Insights: Industry leaders will examine supply chain disruptions, market dynamics and lessons from other commodities.

Industry leaders will examine supply chain disruptions, market dynamics and lessons from other commodities. Regulatory Adaptation: Policymakers will address the effects of emerging regulations and strategies for harmonising compliance while advancing sustainability goals.

Policymakers will address the effects of emerging regulations and strategies for harmonising compliance while advancing sustainability goals. Consumer Markets and Preferences: Reviewing the impact of high cocoa prices on the competitive position of chocolate on the consumer market.

Registration and More Information:

Registration for the WCF Partnership Meeting is now open, with discounted tickets available until 20 January. For the full agenda and event details, visit the WCF website.

About WCF

The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) is an international membership organisation representing the global cocoa and chocolate sectors. Its members include farmer cooperatives, cocoa processors, chocolate manufacturers, supply chain companies and other companies worldwide.

WCF’s vision is to be a catalyst for a thriving and equitable cocoa sector that is collaborating to improve farmer income, reverse deforestation, and combat child labour. WCF’s unique position at the centre of the cocoa and chocolate sector enables it to create strategic relationships and collaborative programmes with cocoa farming communities, governments, and civil society, which deliver transformative impact and systemic reform.