IDDBA Announces Webinar Lineup for March, April

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in March and April. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

March 2: The Outlook for the Dairy Industry in 2021

Join Mike McCully of The McCully Group as he offers his insights and perspectives on the state of the dairy industry in 2021.

Among the topics covered will be:

A review of the key industry drivers, including milk production, feed costs, and government-buying.

A price outlook for balance of 2021 for major dairy products.

A look at potential scenarios in a post-COVID world.

March 2, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v9hlpz5gTvC9F5K9kTUWkA

March 10: What’s the Outlook for PET Packaging in 2021?

Coming off of a year with unprecedented supply chain disruption, what will 2021 look like for PET packaging? A group of industry professionals weigh in on supply chain education surrounding raw materials, supplier challenges and opportunities, as well as complementary markets and subsections such as pressure sensitive labeling, flexible packaging, and sustainability. Join IDDBA for a look at what 2021 will bring to manufacturers and retailers alike when considering packaging implications, specifically surrounding PET.

March 10, Noon CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1AO1lb9kSSCEu3RMBRCg_w

March 18: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

March 18, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K8wpQBJZTiazPFxpY-WiUw

April 15: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

April 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6IUkbAayT4aa5tNUTbXOnw

