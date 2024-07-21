COWS Creamery Blue Moo Wins 1st Place at the American Cheese Society Competition

Buffalo, N.Y. – COWS Creamery is excited to announce its latest accolade from The American Cheese Society. The Prince Edward Island based company took home a gold medal for their triple cream blue cheese, Blue Moo. It received 1st place for Rindless Blue-veined – made from cow’s milk.

The prestigious event aims to highlight the exceptional quality and diversity of cheeses produced across the continent, offering a platform for cheese makers to present their finest products. This year’s competition saw over 1,400 cheese and cultured dairy product entries, with the awards being presented July 11th in Buffalo, New York. COWS Creamery was pleased to have part of their team at the event to accept the respected award.

COWS Creamery Wholesale Manager Andrea White says, “We are thrilled to have been awarded 1st place for our Blue Moo! It’s a new product for us, so it’s exciting to see it receive recognition like this on a North American stage.”

This is the third 1st place win for COWS Creamery’s Blue Moo, since launching the product in 2022, with it receiving gold at the 2023 SIAL International Cheese Competition, and at the 2023 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in its respective category.

Blue Moo is a triple cream blue cheese that has a rich, butter-like flavour. It is a creamy, savoury blue that a blue lover will enjoy, and has a super smooth taste that makes it appealing for those new to blue.

Based in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, COWS Creamery started producing cheese and butter 18 years ago and has received much recognition since that time. Along with Blue Moo, they produce six cheddar cheeses and three types of butters. They also launched Moo Crisps, a tasty oven-baked snack made with 100% COWS Creamery cheese, in 2022.

For more information on the American Cheese Society Judging & Competition, please visit https://www.cheesesociety.org/competition/judging-and-competition-information-2024