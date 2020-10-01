IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in October & November

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in October and November. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and non-members.

Oct. 15: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Oct. 15, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 22: Crafting Locally-Sourced Cheese and Charcuterie Boards

The art of preparing cheese and charcuterie boards is a great way to engage consumers and attract them to the varieties of specialty cheeses and meats in your in-store delis and cheese departments. As many shoppers may be looking for direction on the types of cheeses and meats now available in the retail setting, retailers can play an important role in educating them on different types of cheeses, meats, and pairings, as well as how they can create their own cheese and charcuterie boards for entertaining family, friends, and colleagues. Join Tillamook and Olympia Provisions as they share their expertise and knowledge in creating creative and eye-catching boards using locally-sourced items, in this case from their home state of Oregon.

Oct. 22, 2 p.m. CT

Oct. 29: Best Practices in Exporting

Is your company looking to export its processed food, beverage or agricultural products? Does your company already export its products, but has questions regarding logistics and procedures? Join IDDBA and the Food Export Association-Midwest to learn valuable insights, skills and requirements on exporting your company’s products.

Oct. 29, 11 a.m. CT

Nov. 3: Sustainable Packaging for PET Thermoforms

Join Yerecic Label and rPlanet Earth for a sustainable packaging webinar focused on PET thermoforms. Attendees will broaden their knowledge on existing barriers to recyclability and current available solutions for this particular packaging type. Multiple resources for further education on sustainable packaging will be shared to allow attendees to empower their own teams and invoke change immediately after attending. Topics such as common recyclability terminology and consumer communication best practices will also be covered

Nov. 3, 12 p.m. CT

Nov. 10: Dairy Consumption In A Post-COVID-19 World

For years, purchasing, consumption and innovation of dairy products have been changing. From online shopping to plant-based products, the dairy industry has needed to constantly adapt to keep up with changing consumer preferences and habits. With COVID-19, consumers are undergoing a more dramatic shift in behaviors than ever seen before. Join Euromonitor International as it looks at consumer behavior prior to COVID-19 and explore how dairy consumption may evolve in the future.

Nov. 10, 12 p.m. CT

Nov. 19: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. CT

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.