Local Checkoff Leadership Promotes Dairy in Media

Reaching Consumers Helps Build Trust and Sales in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East President Audrey Donahoe and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher represent the more than 8,300 dairy farmers in the six-state region as leaders of dairy checkoff.

Often, they, along with many other board members, are called upon to speak to the media about dairy industry issues and dairy checkoff programs. ADA North East staff helps prepare all of its spokespersons by providing tips and techniques for navigating the experience with media.

“We’re so fortunate to have leaders like Audrey and Lolly who are willing to serve the dairy industry and dairy checkoff in a variety of ways,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “Conducting media interviews is just one way to share positive dairy messages with consumers to help build trust in milk and dairy foods.”

Donahoe was recently interviewed by WUTR in Utica, N.Y., to promote ADA North East’s Fill a Glass of Hope® retail campaign with Price Chopper during National Dairy Month. She explained how shoppers could round up their change at checkout to help get fresh milk to families in need through the local foodbank system.

“We are committed to working on behalf of all dairy farmers in our region and speaking out about our successful checkoff programs is a way we can lead by example,” said Donahoe.

Lesher was contacted by WFMZ in Reading, Pa., to discuss how dairy farmers keep cows cool during hot summer weather. It was an opportunity to use dairy checkoff’s key messages about how farmers care for their cows, an issue that concerns consumers.

“We have a great story to tell, and when consumers hear it directly from those of us who are producing their favorite products, it goes a long way in building their confidence in us,” said Lesher.

Both Donahoe and Lesher represent our region on the national level, as well. Both women serve on the Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) board. Donahoe serves as Second Vice-Chair of the United Dairy Industry Association (UDIA) and Chair of National Dairy Council, and Lesher serves as Secretary of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB). Several other ADA North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program board members also serve on the national boards.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.