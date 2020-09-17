Cedar’s Foods Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

HAVERHILL, Mass.– Cedar’s Foods a Ward Hill, Massachusetts-based company with national distribution of Hommus and Mediterranean products has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by donating $50,000 in 2020.

Coinciding with Cedar’s Foods’ launch of Cedar’s with Heart, the company’s initiative to invest and honor its employees, communities, and consumers, the national leading hommus brand in the natural and organic grocery channel kicks off its commitment to making a difference in the lives of its stakeholders with its first mission based partnership and hopes to inspire others to also make a difference in their communities.

“Cedar’s is committed to turning our brand’s ethos into action by bringing our mission and values to life. We hope to lead by example and inspire people to do and know better,” said Chris Gaudette, Chief Financial Officer, Cedar’s Foods. “We put heart into everything we do at Cedar’s – from the ingredients we choose to the products we make, to our internal processes making sure everyone has a seat at our table. Cedar’s with Heart is something to be felt, endowed with care and driven to make a true difference. In today’s world, the value of community, togetherness, and shared experiences is invaluable.”

Selecting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as Cedar’s Foods’ Cedar’s with Heart first partnership was a quick decision for the brand. “We recognize many of our consumers have been indirectly or directly affected by breast cancer, but what truly hit home for us is we have current employees who are living with breast cancer, employees whose family members are living with breast cancer, employees who have successfully completed treatment and employees that we have lost to breast cancer. We stand with them,” said Nick Scangas, Chief Operating Officer, Cedar’s Foods. “Once we learned more about BCRF’s mission and efforts, we made a commitment to join them in their mission to put an end to breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.”

Every 2 minutes, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

“By partnering with BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research, Cedar’s is making a direct and tangible impact,” said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO. “Research is the reason deaths from breast cancer have declined by 40 percent over the last three decades. With Cedar’s support, we’re able to propel research forward, faster.”

To highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for the months of September and October all flavors of Cedar’s 8 oz and 16 oz Hommus will have BCRF’s pink ribbon seal on package. Consumers can look for the pink ribbon and choose green to support Cedar’s efforts in raising awareness for breast cancer research.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Boilerplate

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Cedar’s Foods

Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar’s founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus. They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar’s Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic grocery channel and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands.