This Summer, Veroni Brings the Taste of Italy to The USA

Veroni‘s schedule is getting busier and busier. The top Italian charcuterie brand is sponsoring major tennis events and participating in high profile food events, such as the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival in Georgia, and the Boston Taste



Bringing the taste of Italy to every corner of the United States. As summer heats up, Veroni, the leading Italian charcuterie brand in the USA since 2021, is ready to delight American tennis and food enthusiasts across the country. In August, the Italian company will be a protagonist and Official Sponsor at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC, and the Cincinnati Open in Ohio, doubling its presence there. For the first time, Veroni is also entering the Pickleball world, the fastest-growing sport in the USA, at the Pickleball Tour in Dallas, Texas, in November.



Next September, Veroni will also participate for the first time in high-profile food events such as the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival in Georgia, combining its rich heritage with the Italian Aperol Spritz brand to ensure that every visitor enjoys a taste of Italy’s finest.



“This season, our schedule is busier than ever, and our involvement in these sporting events not only boosts our exposure but also strengthens our position as a leading Italian Aperitivo brand.” Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s Marketing Manager, commented. “In addition to sports sponsorship, we’ve also been actively participating in the American food scene. From the IDDBA and the Summer Fancy Food Show in June to the recent chic-casual Posh Picnic in Indian Hill, Ohio, we have been consistently showcasing our brand. We are also excited about our upcoming first participation in the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, a four-day culinary event, and the Pickleball Tour in Dallas, which promises to be another remarkable opportunity for Veroni.”

THE TENNIS AFFAIR GOES ON



After the successful sponsorships at Indian Wells in California and the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, Veroni is now ready to embark on a new tennis adventure with the Mubadala Citi DC Open, which will be held in Washington, DC, from July 27 to August 4.

The Italian brand will take over the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center as an Official Sponsor, with several dedicated areas and its logo prominently displayed on signs and LED walls. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy an authentic Italian aperitivo at the Veroni Rock Creek Café Stall, which will offer a selection of Veroni’s ready-to-enjoy trays and Italian style drinks. Meanwhile, the grab-and-go area within the Market Square will feature delicious salads and sandwiches prepared with Veroni cold cuts. The Player Lounge will also feature Veroni’s charcuterie, offering tennis players the chance to enjoy an authentic Italian gourmet experience.



Our Next Stop: Cincinnati, Ohio! With merely a week to recharge, Veroni will be flying to Ohio to continue its exciting sporting journey as the Cincinnati Open’s Official Sponsor for the third year in a row. This year, the brand will gain even more visibility thanks to larger dedicated spaces and better brand exposure inside the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, with its logo displayed courtside several times throughout the matches. Furthermore, tennis fans will be able to indulge in Veroni’s delicacies at the VIP Veroni Lounge and at the branded booth in the new Fan Zone on the tournament grounds. Visitors will enjoy freshly crafted charcuterie boards made with Veroni’s ready-to-enjoy AperiTime line – a mix of cold cuts, cheese, olives, dried fruit, and breadsticks – paired with wine, champagne, and the unique Italian Aperol Spritz, for a true Italian Aperitivo experience.

After the recent Posh Pic Nic at the beautiful Paterloon Estate in Indian Hill, Ohio, the next food event on the calendar is the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. Featuring exceptional tasting opportunities, curated dinners, and culinary demonstrations, the event will take place from September 12 to 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. Veroni’s products will be on display in the exclusive VIP Veroni Lounge, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with consumers who will be offered delicious charcuterie samples. This event will be the perfect spotlight for the brand to once again demonstrate why it is a leading Italian aperitivo brand, paired with the iconic Aperol Spritz.



The season continues with Veroni’s sponsorship at the Boston Taste event, on November 7. This exclusive culinary event, organized by Boston Magazine, will bring together the city’s best – including VIPs, select media, local tastemakers, and celebrity chefs.