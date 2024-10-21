Announcing the Winners of Alexandra Farms’ 2024 Garden Rose Design Contest

It’s time to reveal the winners of our 2024 Garden Rose Design Contest! Hundreds of entries were received again this year, and the judges have spoken. Four first-time entrants and three returning designers placed in this year’s contest. Congratulations to the winners!

A Note as We Look Towards the Future

After seven years and countless entries received, this will be our final Garden Rose Design Contest. We sincerely thank everyone who has participated since the first contest in 2018. The incredible design work created worldwide – especially work featuring our flowers – inspires us to continue growing the best garden roses for the industry!

