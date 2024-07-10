Dümmen Orange Prepares for Cultivate’24

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will be proudly exhibiting at Cultivate’24 in Columbus on July 13-16 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The horticulture industry’s largest event of the year includes Dümmen Orange having a significant presence at the show. Dümmen Orange will be on display at booth #2847 on the exhibit hall floor, at the New Varieties booth NV29, at the New Varieties booth NV44, and at the New Varieties booth NV41.

Product categories which Dümmen Orange will have on display at the show include annuals, perennials and tropical plants. New introductions include Verbena Empress Sun Kiss Series, Geranium Glory Days Series and Hypnotica Candy Corn Dahlia among others.

Dümmen Orange CEO Anthony Christiaanse and Frank Magnusson, regional head for Dümmen Orange North America, will both be in attendance along with other leading team members throughout the course of Cultivate’24.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants, offering an impressive, patented portfolio of crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Dümmen Orange is globally headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and has North American operations based in Columbus, Ohio. The company employs 6,600 people worldwide.

