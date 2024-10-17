Floriforum: ‘Cultivating Sustainability Together – Shaping Tomorrow’s Floriculture’

Union Fleurs – International Flower Trade Association and FSI – Floriculture Sustainability Initiative are pleased to announce Jan van Dam, CEO of Dutch Flower Group, as the keynote speaker to open Floriforum, taking place on Monday 4 November afternoon on the eve of the opening of IFTF at EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. He will set the scene and inspire the afternoon programme with stimulating perspectives on the theme “Cultivating Sustainability Together – Shaping Tomorrow’s Floriculture”.

After the keynote speech, there will be panel discussions led by a moderator. Panellists from different parts of the industry will share their thoughts and contribute to the discussion with transparent and data-driven insights. The conversation will focus on the important steps we collectively need to take for both B2B and B2C, aiming to create a unified, positive message. This approach will help sustain the future of the flowers and plants market and keep attracting the consumers of tomorrow.

Professional moderator Simone van Trier will conduct the programme and facilitate interaction and co-creation with the audience to ensure a dynamic and stimulating afternoon.

Registration to Floriforum is free of charge and still open to qualified participants directly involved in the international floriculture industry. But seats are almost sold out. If you are not yet registered, don’t miss out and sign up now using the conference registration form to join the conversation.

Floriforum is organised by Union Fleurs – International Flower Trade Association in partnership with FSI – Floriculture Sustainability Initiative and sponsored by HPP Worldwide and Kuehne + Nagel. It will take place on Monday 4 November 2024 from 4pm to 6pm in the auditorium of IFTF, EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands and will be followed by a networking cocktail at 6pm. A welcome coffee will be offered to attendees from 3pm.