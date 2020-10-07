Rio Roses: Fall Care & Handling

Fall Care & Handling

Fall is a time of year that is simply magical! As temperatures cool off and leaves turn, Mother Nature begins to sing her sweet lullaby lulling the world to sleep for a long winter’s nap. The outdoors are not only magnificent during this time of year, but inspirational! Bringing the outside in with seasonal accents is a great way to shake up your flower arrangements and home decor. When incorporating elements that are not the usual though, you should give extra attention and consideration to your care and handling to make sure you’re getting the longest vase life possible.

Branch out!

Branches are so wild and fun, really giving a unique look to any holiday arrangement. If using in a vase, be sure to thoroughly clean stems that will be below the water line stripping away as much bark as possible. Use pruning shears to give a fresh cut before placing in your vase prepared with flower food such as Floralife ® Express.

