Valentine Roses: Ensuring Your Roses are Ready for the Big Day

As stressful as holiday peaks can be for florists, because they occur on a set calendar date, they also allow florists the opportunity to plan ahead and exert more control over their flower stocks than during other times of the year.

Bearing in mind that many consumers only purchase flowers during key events or holidays, ensuring that the flowers you supply are of optimum quality is vital to securing repeat business. In short, peaks are not a time to take risks with your flowers.

There are many factors that affect flower life, such as growing conditions, variety choice, transit & storage temperatures, and post-harvest care just to name a few. By taking a few meaningful steps, you can mitigate the risks and ensure that each customer receives beautiful flowers with good vaselife, and therefore maximize the consumer’s experience.

