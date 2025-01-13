Manischewitz Introduces Manischewitz Hot Dogs

Bayonne, NJ – Manischewitz®, the iconic kosher brand with over 130 years of culinary excellence, announces the launch of Manischewitz New York Style All-Beef Hot Dogs. These premium hot dogs will be available in the refrigerated sections of supermarkets and specialty stores, offered in both regular and low-fat options at an SRP of $9.00 for the 10.3 oz package of six hot dogs. Additionally, a Kosher for Passover version will also be available.

The Manischewitz Kosher Hot Dogs are “Where Flavor Meets Tradition!” Consumers can now enjoy the exceptional taste and texture that only the Manischewitz legacy can deliver. Each juicy, mouthwatering bite offers a journey back to the heart of Jewish culinary heritage. Whether prepared on a stovetop, in the oven, or on the grill, these hot dogs promise an unparalleled flavor experience.

Made with the finest ingredients and spices, these refrigerated hot dogs join the growing lineup of exciting Manischewitz products.

Manischewitz is part of the Kayco family, a ninth-generation family business that has become a global leader in kosher and specialty foods, with iconic brands such as Manischewitz, Kedem, and Tuscanini.

“This is one of the most exciting moments in our company’s history,” said Harold Weiss, Executive Vice President of Sales at Kayco. “The Manischewitz All-Beef Hot Dogs are now available across all Publix stores and throughout the Northeast. We anticipate a nationwide rollout in the coming months.”

Shani Seidman, Chief Marketing Officer, added, “We are thrilled to meet the needs of both kosher consumers and those exploring Jewish cuisine through this exciting new product. The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including billboards, social media outreach, print ads, and a digital blitz.”

Seidman continued, “This launch is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation. Manischewitz recently introduced a bold rebrand across its product lines to appeal to younger, growing families while celebrating Jewish culture, cuisine, and traditions. These hot dogs represent an invitation for new generations to discover the richness of Jewish heritage and culinary excellence.”

About the Manischewitz Brand

Since 1888, Manischewitz has been synonymous with quality kosher foods, beginning with a simple box of matzo. Today, it offers over 30 product categories, from matzo and macaroons to gefilte fish and chicken soup. Under Kayco’s umbrella, Manischewitz continues its mission of making kosher foods accessible to all.

Manischewitz products can be found at major supermarkets and online retailers like Amazon. For more information and recipes, visit www.manischewitz.com.

About Kayco

Kayco is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Its extensive brand portfolio includes Gefen, Heaven & Earth, Manischewitz, and Tuscanini, among others.