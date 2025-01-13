Terra Nova Nurseries Honored with Top Perennial Award at 2024 Colorado State University Flower Trials

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a global leader in plant breeding, announced that its Sedum ‘Conga Line’ variety received the prestigious “Best of 2024 Perennial” award at the Colorado State University (CSU) Flower Trial Gardens.

Sedum ‘Conga Line’, praised by CSU trial judges for its striking visual appeal and exceptional performance, flourished in trials for two winters and three growing seasons. The standout perennial features strong, upright stems adorned with dynamic, multi-colored foliage that transitions from green and purple to rich burgundy tones. Its vibrant top dazzles with peach, coral, and cream-hued blooms, creating a captivating, multi-seasonal display through late summer.

The award-winning variety by Terra Nova adds aesthetic appeal with its short, compact growth habit that prevents it from opening over time. ‘Conga Line’ prefers full sun and is a champion pollinator attractor as well as a low-water-usage plant.

U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for Sedum ‘Conga Line’ are 4-9, and it is a full-sun variety that performs exceptionally well in the American Deep South. The perennial has a foliage height of 16”, flower height of 20” and foliage spread of 16”, standing firm and tidy as a colorful addition in mixed beds, mass plantings, borders or dry gardens.

Recognition of Sedum ‘Conga Line’ at the CSU trials adds to Terra Nova’s strong 2024 performance record in national trial gardens across the U.S. The global breeding company took home 27 awards at the 2024 Penn State Trials, including eight “Best of Show,” 12 “Best of Species,” and seven “Director’s Select” honors.

Terra Nova’s Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Berry’ also received the coveted “Top Performing First Year Variety” award at the 2024 Aris Trial Gardens, while Heuchera ‘Peach Smoothie’ received a “Plants of Distinction” honor at the 2024 University of Georgia Trial Gardens for its shade tolerance and flawless foliage.

The Colorado State University Flower Trial Gardens are located in the campus’ Garden Arts District. More than 1,000 annual and perennial flowers were trialed in the 2024 Flower Trials. Learn more: https://flowertrials.colostate.edu

Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.