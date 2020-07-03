Tennessee’s Swaggerty Sausage Confirms COVID-19 Cases at Kodak Plant, Number of Employees Affected Not Released

KODAK, Tenn. – Swaggerty Sausage has confirmed employees at its Kodak plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Swaggerty Sausage said in a release Wednesday that, “We have had employees test positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.” The release did not specify how many employees have been affected.

The plant has enacted the CDC recommended testing strategy for contact tracing, interviewing and testing potentially exposed workers in response. The plant will baseline test personnel and monitor employees symptoms.

