Bako Sweet Helps Consumers Sweeten Their Holidays With Value-Added Products

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Thanksgiving is the season of comfort food, and sweet potatoes are taking center stage, thanks to Bako Sweet® and their array of creative holiday-inspired recipes and retail solutions. From traditional Sweet Potato Casserole to innovative twists like Apple Pie Stuffed Sweet Potatoes and Parmesan Crusted Sweet Potatoes, sweet potatoes are proving to be the versatile holiday hero retailers need to drive sales.

“With sweet potatoes in high demand during the holidays, our goal is to help retailers attract shoppers with vibrant packaging and seasonal shippers,” said Susan Noritake, Director of Sales at Bako Sweet®. “Our products not only deliver quality and convenience but also encourage repeat purchases by inspiring shoppers to enjoy sweet potatoes beyond the holiday season.”

Bako Sweet’s 3 lb. mesh bags are a holiday favorite, offering just the right amount for casseroles and family dishes. To cater to larger families and shoppers preparing multiple recipes, some retailers have introduced 5 lb. mesh bags to their assortments. For smaller recipes or festive appetizers, the 4-count tray pack is also a convenient option. Retailers can spotlight these offerings with Bako Sweet’s eye-catching packaging and colorful shippers, strategically placed near Thanksgiving essentials like turkeys and stuffing to boost impulse purchases.

The brand is also making it easier than ever to engage customers with recipes, showcasing creative ways to incorporate sweet potatoes into holiday menus. These ideas, supported by Bako Sweet’s influencer and dietitian partners, include Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potatoes, Sweet Potato Crème Brûlée, and Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle Cookies.

“Shoppers value the quality and ease that Bako Sweet offers, especially during the holidays when every moment counts,” added Noritake. With festive recipes, creative merchandising solutions, and packaging designed to stand out, Bako Sweet is the sweet potato partner retailers need this holiday season.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 x818 to place an order.

