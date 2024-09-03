Discover the Mission Advantage in Avocados and Mangos at Asia Fruit Logistica

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced it will be showcasing the value of The Mission Advantage in both the avocado and mango categories at Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) in Hong Kong, China, from Sept. 4-6, 2024. With industry-leading ripening, vertical integration and elite customer service, Mission Produce is the preferred partner in the Asia market for a year-round supply and reliable ripe programs.

“Mission Produce’s global growing, ripening, and distribution network brings many competitive advantages that we believe can drive the consumption of avocados and mangos in the Asia market,” said Roberto Rodriguez, Director of Export Sales, Mission Produce. “The Mission Advantage of Vertical integration improves surety of supply and product oversight from field to fork. And our industry-leading ripening, combined with our four ripening centers in China, enable us to deliver perfectly ripened fruit to our customer base. Mission’s world-class team is coming to AFL from California, Peru and Japan, and we’re looking forward to identifying profitable opportunities in the market with our World’s Finest AvocadosTM and Mangos.”

Mission Produce is vertically integrated in Peru and Guatemala and vertically integrated through partnerships in Colombia and South Africa. The Company also holds strong grower relationships in the premium growing regions of California, Chile, and Mexico. In China, Mission’s network includes 4 ripening centers across the key markets of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu through its partnership with Mr. Avocado.

“At Mission, we follow the seasons around the globe to deliver a reliable, year-round supply of ripe avocados and mangos,” added Rodriguez. “We’re currently sourcing both avocados and mangos from Mexico, and the Brazilian mango season has just begun. Additionally, our vertically integrated farms in Peru are expected to produce a strong supply of Kent mangos this winter and Hass avocados next summer.”

The Mission Produce team to attend includes Roberto Rodriguez, Director of Export Sales; John Sheehy, Export Sales Representative; Nolan York, Manager of Export Sales; Taka Fujishima, Japan Export Sales; Michael Horney, Manager of Commercial Operations, Peru; Pablo Cajo, Blueberries Agriculture Operations Manager; and Antonio Calmet, Blueberries Commercial Analyst.

Learn more about Mission Produce Asia by visiting booth #5Q40 at Asia Fruit Logistica or by contacting AsiaSales@missionproduce.com.