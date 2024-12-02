FDA and CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak for Cucumbers

SunFed Produce, LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all sizes of fresh American/slicer cucumbers that were grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico and sold between October 12, 2024 and November 26, 2024. FDA continues to work with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato S.A. de C.V.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Stores Affected

Foodservice and retail customers in AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, ID, IL, IN, KS, MD, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OK, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI. Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states.

Status

Ongoing; updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Recommendation

Retailers and distributors that purchased recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC should discard any recalled product and notify their customers of the recall. Recalled product was packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the SunFed label in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that says Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. Retailers that have or had recalled product should clean and sanitize any areas that could have come into contact with recalled products. If recalled cucumbers were sold in bulk bins or displays, retailers should discard the contents and use extra care to clean and sanitize bins and displays before refilling. Retailers and distributors that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. through other importers should stop use of the product. Retailers that are unsure if they received recalled product may need to contact their supplier.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC. Recalled cucumbers may have a sticker that says “SunFed Mexico”. If you have recalled cucumbers, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Customers who purchased recalled cucumbers may be notified by their grocery store to discard recalled cucumbers. If you bought whole, fresh American/slicer cucumbers between October 12, 2024 and November 26, 2024 and can’t tell where they are from, ask your purchase location if they are part of the recall or throw them away.

Contact your health care provider if you think you may have symptoms of a Salmonella infection after eating recalled cucumbers.

Update: November 29, 2024

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to American/slicer cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

As of November 26, 2024, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 19 states. Of the 50 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Of the 33 people interviewed, 27 (82%) reported eating cucumbers.

On November 27, 2024, SunFed Produce, LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all sizes of American/slicer cucumbers that were grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico. SunFed Produce, LLC distributed recalled products to retail and foodservice customers in AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, ID, IL, IN, KS, MD, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OK, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI. Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states.

FDA is working with SunFed Produce, LLC and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary. FDA is also working with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.