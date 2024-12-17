FirstFruits Farms and Opal Partner with the Junior Basketball League to Empower Youth Through Nutrition and Sport

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms, the exclusive grower of Opal® apples, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Junior Basketball League (JrTBL). This collaboration expands on Opal’s Youth Make a Difference program, furthering its mission to inspire young leaders, promote healthy lifestyles, and strengthen communities.

JrTBL is a free component of The Basketball League, which includes 49 professional teams across the United States and Canada. Designed for young players ages 8-17, JrTBL focuses on community engagement and personal growth, connected by a love for the game of basketball.

Opal’s longstanding support for young leaders across the country makes this partnership a natural fit. Since 2010, Youth Make a Difference has awarded over $770,000 in grants to youth-led organizations that address key issues such as food security, nutrition, and education. Partnering with JrTBL enhances this impact by reaching young athletes directly, providing them with resources to understand how nutrition helps achieve peak performance.

“Our partnership with Opal® Apples is a game-changer for JrTBL,” said Evelyn Magley, CEO of The Basketball League. “Together, we’re not just promoting basketball skills but also empowering young athletes to make healthier choices that fuel their dreams. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire, uplift, and build stronger communities through the power of sports and nutrition.”

As part of this sponsorship, FirstFruits will provide young athletes and their families with Opal apples, a nutritious source of energy both on and off the court. Opal® Apples will be prominently featured and sampled at the JrTBL Combine on February 1st-2nd, ensuring athletes experience the delicious, nutritious boost they need to perform their best.

“Becoming the official apple of JrTBL reflects our dedication to inspiring the next generation,” said Emily Cox, Marketing Manager at FirstFruits Farms. “We’re thrilled to build upon the success of Youth Make a Difference, extending Opal’s reach and unlocking new possibilities with JrTBL and beyond.”

As the partnership unfolds, Opal® Apples and JrTBL look forward to bringing together the energy of youth sports and the power of healthy choices.

For updates on JrTBL events and initiatives, visit thebasketballleague.net/junior-tbl. For updates and information on the Opal Youth Make A Difference program, visit https://www.opalapples.com/youth-make-a-difference/.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com

About Junior TBL

Headquartered in Indiana, Junior TBL is a youth initiative of The Basketball League (TBL) designed to empower young people through basketball, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. JrTBL promotes character-building, teamwork, and personal development to inspire the next generation of leaders.