Good Foods to Launch Pumpkin Spice and Cranberry Jalapeño Seasonal Dips

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamole, will introduce its first limited-edition products this fall with two new seasonal and trend-forward dip flavors: Pumpkin Spice and Cranberry Jalapeño. These innovative creations will begin hitting shelves in September and are designed to offer consumers a unique and tasty experience that embodies the spirit of the season.

Pumpkin Spice Dairy Spread & Dip (8 oz., MSRP: $5.99) celebrates the essence of fall with a delectable mix of pumpkin, Greek yogurt and cream cheese, enriched with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Ideal as a spread on crostini, mixed into baked goods or savored with fresh fruits, this dip delivers the quintessential fall flavor profile. Pumpkin spice enthusiasts can find the product at Sprouts, Safeway Seattle, Giant Eagle and Costco (southeast region) in September while supplies last.

In delightful contrast, Cranberry Jalapeño Dairy Spread & Dip (9 oz., MSRP: $5.99; 24 oz., MSRP: $9.99) embraces increased consumer affinity for “swicy” flavors, combining the sweet tartness of cranberries with the zesty kick of jalapeño peppers, offering a bold flavor that’s both versatile and vibrant. Whether it’s the centerpiece of your charcuterie board, spread on a morning bagel or enhancing a club sandwich, this dip is sure to ignite your palate with its dynamic taste. The product is currently available at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide and will launch in September at Sprouts, Giant Eagle and select Safeway stores.

“These new seasonal dips mark Good Foods’ first venture into limited-edition products, showcasing our consumer-centric commitment to innovation and quality,” said Shannon Maher, chief growth officer at Good Foods. “The Pumpkin Spice and Cranberry Jalapeño dips not only embrace the fall and holiday seasons but also create memorable moments around the table. We are thrilled to see how our customers enjoy these exceptional flavors.”

