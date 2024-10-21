IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show is a Force for Fresh in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) wrapped their annual conference in Atlanta, Georgia after a transformative 3 days for fresh produce and floral. The event amassed over 3000 buyers and attendees from over 70 countries on one of the largest floors in a decade.

“The Global Show is one of the greatest good-for-my-soul moments of the year,” said IFPA CEO, Cathy Burns. “This year delivered. There was an incredible mix of innovation and energy that carried through the entire program as the global industry came together once again to celebrate our positive impact on people, plates and the planet!”

Burns kicked off the event with her State of the Industry presentation on Thursday morning. In the fast-paced presentation, she covered the upcoming trends in innovation, climate and sustainability, and industry advocacy wins. Specifically, Burns announced that IFPA has been granted observer status to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and recapped the WIC win earlier this year.

The IFPA Board of Directors 2024 and 2025 Chairs also addressed the crowds. 2024 Chair, John Anderson of Oppy shared industry successes over the past year, including the introduction of the Fight for Fresh campaign, a model for future campaigns to reach policy and lawmakers across the world. 2025 Chair, Tammy DeBoer of Harris Teeter also introduced the 2025-2027 IFPA Strategic Plan and how it will advance the industry and position us for the future.

Attendees also heard from transformative leaders like the founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph; the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, Reshma Saujani; CEO of Kroger, Rodney McMullen; Bulwark Contributor and political expert, A.B. Stoddard, and countless other industry experts who also spoke during the Education Festival.

In addition to the education sessions that provide insights and predictions to build our businesses and increase consumption, the Expo provided two full days of networking with over 1100 exhibitors from 32 countries. There were over 130 companies exhibiting for the first time at the show and more than 210 Fresh Ideas Showcases for new and innovative products.

The show floor was one of the biggest floors in years at 331,000 square feet, with only the 2018 show in Orlando surpassing this year’s floor. More than 830 runners got their steps in at the Foundation for Fresh Produce 5k as well, which was a record number of runners for a Foundation event.

On the final day of the show, IFPA announced winners of the coveted Expo Awards. Here is a summary of those winners:

• Best First-Time Exhibitor: Little Leaf Farms

• Best Island Booth in Business Solutions: MSC – Mediterranean Shipping Company

• Best Inline Booth in Business Solutions: Sollum Technologies

• Best Island Booth in Produce: Alpine Fresh/Hippie Organics

• Best Inline Booth in Produce: 80 Acres Farm

• Best Island Booth in Complementary Items: Litehouse Inc.

• Best Inline Booth in Complementary Items: Sun Lovin Foods

• Best Island Booth in Floral: Galleria Farms

• Best Inline Booth in Floral: Dutchess Bouquets

From the more than 210 Fresh Ideas Showcase Participants:

• Best Sustainable Packaging: Bolthouse Fresh Foods’ Home Compostable Bag

• Best Product Promo: Pure Flavor, Amora Mini Melons

“The IFPA team greatly appreciated the investment of our guests, exhibitors, sponsors, volunteer leaders, and partners in Atlanta,” said Burns. “We will see you all in Anaheim in 2025!”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.