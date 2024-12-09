KRONEN Machines Process Vegetables and Salad Leaves for the Take-and-Bake Doner Kebab

The company Alzarro Dönerworld GmbH is revolutionizing the doner kebab, enabling consumers to buy it from the refrigerated counter and bake it at home.

At the beginning of 2024, the company Alzarro Dönerworld GmbH put its new production facility in the German town of Korbußen into operation. When manufacturing its unique take-and-bake doner kebab, the company relies on KRONEN machines for the automated processing of its ingredients.

Fresh ingredients for the new and unique bake-at-home doner kebab

The company places high value on using fresh ingredients with no preservatives. The “Dönerback”, a sealed pocket of dough filled with chicken, sauce and vegetables, is available from the refrigerated counters of various retailers. Consumers can simply take the doner kebab home and bake it in their oven. The concept behind the new food invention was developed and registered as a patent by the company founder, Mustafa Demirkürek. 2024 then saw the start of industrial production of the innovative doner kebab, for which KRONEN machines efficiently process large quantities of vegetables and salad leaves.

Cutting, washing and spin-drying: efficient production with KRONEN machines

The new production facility uses a variety of KRONEN machines to process the ingredients for the doner kebab, including the PGW XL grid cutter, theGS 10-2 belt cutting machine, the GEWA 3800 V ECO washing machine, theKS-7 PLUS lettuce and vegetable spin-dryer, theK230 salad and delicatessen mixing machine and the KUJ-V cutting machine. The machines, some of which are combined to form a processing line, are used to cut, wash and spin-dry lettuce, cabbage, onions and tomatoes to be used as fresh ingredients in the Dönerback kebab.

Cooperation and expertise

KRONEN worked in close cooperation with the team from Alzarro Dönerworld GmbH for both the planning and commissioning of the salad leaf and vegetable processing machines. The comprehensive expertise of the Alzarro team in the field of doner kebab production was combined with KRONEN’s long-standing experience in industrial food processing to perfectly adapt the processing solutions to meet Alzarro’s requirements.

“When purchasing the machines, we placed particularly high value on their reliability and a high degree of automation to enable us to process large quantities with the lowest possible staff requirements. We have constructed a brand-new production hall and equipped it with machines that enable us to achieve high processing quality and automated production. We want to offer our revolutionary take-and-bake doner kebab in supermarkets in Europe and beyond and we are able to produce up to 250,000 kebabs per day,” explained Mustafa Demirkürek, the founder of Alzarro Dönerworld GmbH.

A successful market launch and expansion

Following the premiere of the innovative new product at the “Grüne Woche” exhibition in Berlin in January, the Dönerback was introduced to supermarkets in the summer and has been a successful product ever since. It is currently available from refrigerated counters at Edeka, Kaufland, Globus, V-markt and Rewe in Germany and from Billa in Austria. Further expansions throughout Europe in locations such as Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Denmark and France are also already being planned. To guarantee the freshness of the product, the kebabs are delivered to the supermarkets directly on the day of production or the day after at the latest.

Long-standing experience and optimization

Mustafa Demirkürek, the founder of Alzarro Dönerworld GmbH, spent 16 years working on the recipe for the Dönerback take-and-bake doner kebab. He has been dedicated to the development of the innovative product, which is based on his many years of experience as the operator of a multitude of doner kebab takeaways, since 2008.

More information:

You can find out more about the product by watching the Galileo TV report (in German)* “The doner kebab revolution: bake at home instead of takeaway – the taste test!”

The TV report provides a comprehensive insight into the production of the take-and-bake doner kebab and explores the development of the idea for the industrially produced “doner kebab revolution” using fresh ingredients.

About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines, and high-tech processing facilities for the fresh-cut industry. The product portfolio of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and salad leaf processing: from preparing, cutting, washing, drying, dewatering, peeling and sterilizing right through to packaging.

KRONEN additionally offers machines for the processing of meat and fish, special vegan products, baked goods and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representatives in over 80 countries worldwide and supplies its products to more than 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 45 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN prides itself on its quality awareness and constantly strives to achieve the best possible solutions in its day-to-day work. The machine manufacturer focuses on taking a sustainable, holistic approach toward the hygienic, reliable and resource-friendly production of fresh foods. KRONEN considers itself to be a think tank that provides innovative solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.