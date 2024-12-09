Index Fresh Expands Business Development Team With Carlos Duarte

Duarte brings expertise to elevate avocado sales and drive market growth

Corona, CA – Index Fresh, a global leader in quality avocado production and marketing, announced the addition of Carlos Duarte to its sales and business development team. Duarte is a Ventura County resident who has been immersed in the world of avocados for over a decade. Most recently, he served as an Account Manager for Calavo Growers, focused on fresh sales for key accounts nationwide. Drawn to Index Fresh’s extensive and impressive history, Duarte appreciates the high value the company places on stability and fostering lasting relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to our team,” said Steve Roodzant, CEO of Index Fresh. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the avocado industry will be instrumental as we continue to position ourselves for significant growth. With talented individuals like Carlos on board, we are laying a strong foundation for future success and innovation.”

“Carlos has established himself as a seasoned professional in the avocado industry, demonstrating exceptional teamwork skills and bringing a wealth of knowledge that will enhance both Index Fresh’s team and our customers,” said John Dmytriw, Index Fresh Vice President of Business Development. “From fruit quality and availability to strategic market positioning, Carlos has a very strong foundation in avocados to drive consumer demand. His ability to grow the businesses of those he collaborates with by addressing their unique needs and leveraging his in-depth knowledge of industry trends makes him a valuable asset to our team.”

This summer, Duarte was accepted into the prestigious BOLD (Board Leadership Development) Program, an initiative by the Hass Avocado Board designed to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. This comprehensive program equips participants with crucial insights into HAB’s successful strategies for driving avocado demand in the U.S. market. By providing participants with essential tools, education, and mentorship, the program ensures a seamless transition of leadership and promotes sustainable industry growth. His participation in this elite cohort positions him at the forefront of shaping the future of the U.S. avocado industry.

“We recognize the significant potential for expanding avocado sales, particularly through Index Fresh’s extensive national network,” Duarte stated. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage proven strategies in consulting with our customers to drive demand growth and business development. Index operates as a tight knit team, with all members aligned on our strategic objectives and working collaboratively to achieve our goals.”

Before entering the avocado industry, Duarte built a successful career in the wholesale mortgage industry. He found that transitioning to the more dynamic produce sector allowed him to truly excel. Outside of work, he cherishes every opportunity to spend quality time with his three daughters and enjoys catching waves during surf sessions in the Pacific Ocean.

About Index Fresh

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry as it has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois and Georgia. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com