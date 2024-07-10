Melissa’s will Highlight its Revamped Organic Baby Sweet Potato Line and Family-Size Organic Stone Fruit Totes at Organic Produce Summit

Los Angeles, CA – Melissa’s Produce, a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, announces its participation in the upcoming Organic Produce Summit (OPS) on July 11, 2024, in Monterey, California. The company will be located at booth 222, welcoming attendees to connect with its team and discover exciting new offerings. Among a jam-packed display, Melissa’s will highlight its revamped organic baby sweet potato line and family-size organic stone fruit totes.

“We’ve observed a surge in consumer interest for nutrient-dense options like sweet potatoes, pushing demand for more unique varietals,” says Robert Schueller, Melissa’s PR director. “We offer a really nice range of options, including bright purple baby Charleston sweet potatoes and sweet, nutty baby Murasakis. Our new labeling features useful information like tasting notes, best uses, and flesh-color imagery for a more informed purchasing experience.”

Additionally, recognizing the enduring popularity of organic stone fruits, the company introduces new, eye-catching totes for organic plums, peaches, and nectarines.

“Stone fruits consistently rank among the top organic produce choices,” Schueller noted. “These larger totes cater to families and those seeking to savor the bounty of the summer season. We’ve built this program by working directly with top California organic stone fruit growers. Knowing where food is grown is important for today’s consumers, and our packaging proudly displays a ‘California-grown’ distinction.”

Schueller notes that branded organic products can be a powerful tool for retailers to capture sales that might otherwise be lost on the conventional side. “Our competitive edge is offering the whole package—organic products and expertise. We can tailor-fit programs to meet specific needs, from January juicing promotions to plant-based initiatives. We stay on top of trends and craft compelling ways to drive produce sales at the store level.”

Learning from last year’s keynote discussions on sustainability and food waste, the company announced that it has implemented changes to achieve zero waste in its operations by 2025. This year, it achieved the distinction of “Giga Guru” within Project Gigaton’s initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the global supply chain.

Visit booth 222 to connect with the Melissa’s Produce team, and swing by the OPS Happy Hour to try their signature organic peach cocktail.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com