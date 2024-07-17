North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Launches National Sweepstakes 

Enacts Influencer Campaign Across Key Markets

Benson, N.C. – The North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSPC), made up of over 300 sweetpotato growers along with packers, processors, and business associates announces the “Sweet North Carolina Sweetpotato Sweepstakes” where consumers can submit their favorite recipe for the chance to win a free trip to Charlotte including an in-person recipe photoshoot experience. The contest is currently live with hundreds of sweetpotato lovers expressing which recipe speaks most to their flavor profile.

With hundreds of recipes available on the website, participants can search to find a dish that piques their interest. The campaign’s goal is to increase brand awareness and use it as a tool for the Commission to learn which recipes are most popular with consumers to develop future recipes. It also sheds light on why adding sweetpotatoes into meal planning is not only nutritious, but delicious. By sharing high quality graphics, and fun incentives, shoppers are becoming invested in understanding where their food comes from.

To increase visibility, the Commission is collaborating with several recipe content creators who pride themselves on creating recipes that can fit within a healthy lifestyle. The campaign features a licensed nutritionist, a mother, and recipe photographers/developers and cookbook authors who specialize in capturing vibrant imagery and videos. The creators have hundreds of thousands of followers and will be pushing out in-feed posts, reels, and stories to drive traffic towards the NCSPC site and social channels.

“We are thrilled to promote a campaign that embraces the unique and versatile attributes sweetpotatoes have to offer,” remarks Michelle Grainger. “The Commission works diligently to provide consumers with different facets to express their culinary skills inside the kitchen. By creating a summer promotion, it will encourage people to not only try new recipes but take a deeper look at recipes with our superfood at their center and identify the many ways it can be enjoyed for any reason, any season!”

To participate consumers must be residents of the United States and be 21 years-of-age or older. To enter, the form must be filled out on the website. Only one entry per person. The contest will conclude on August 25, 2024. Follow NCSPC social channels where content will be posted throughout the promotion.

