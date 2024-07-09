PRODUCE BUSINESS Announces 40 Under Forty Winners for 2024

PRODUCE BUSINESS Produce July 9, 2024

Winners Network to Push Produce

Congratulations to this year’s winners of the annual PRODUCE BUSINESS 40 Under Forty awards! This year’s 40 Under Forty list spotlights the NextGen entrepreneurs and leaders who aren’t afraid of making the connections needed in the fresh produce industry.

Many of this year’s winners have made the industry stronger through connections — they seek the right people, are proactive, cultivate their network, offer assistance, attend industry events and build trust. Look out, world, this isn’t your grandfather’s produce business!

Each winner has the attitude, quality, potential, desire, determination and ambition to shape our industry even more over the coming decades. Individual candidates were contacted to discuss their key company, industry, community and personal accomplishments, sharing meaningful examples of their roles, as well as goals and aspirations. We are so proud of all the winners!

View the List of 2024’s Winners and Their Bios Here.

We welcome suggestions of well-deserving candidates throughout the year. Simply email us at editor@producebusiness.com. We look forward to honoring outstanding 40 Under Forty leaders again in 2025.

