Public Consultation on the Development of the Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules for Fresh Produce

The Technical Secretariat (TS) of the FreshProducePEFCR, which is developing technical rules for calculating the environmental footprint of fruits and vegetables as part of Freshfel´s Environmental Footprint Initiative, would like to invite all sector representatives to provide their feedback on the second draft of the FreshProducePEFCR document.

In light of EU environmental footprint accountability requirements as well as increasing transparency demands from the supply chain and consumers, there is a growing need for a standardized environmental footprint methodology for the fresh produce sector. Freshfel Europe and its members have embarked on the Environmental Footprint Initiative to develop together a fresh fruit and vegetable environmental footprint methodology (FreshProducePEFCR) that is broadly accepted by the industry, stakeholders, and consumers. The objective of the Initiative, which is aligned with the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology as recommended by the EU, is to enhance the sector’s sustainability and maintain its competitiveness.

The first Public Consultation was open for 4 weeks in April 2024 and generated great interest among stakeholders, with 129 total comments (between general, editorial, and technical feedback) from 90 unique responses. After processing the input from the first Public Consultation, as well as having completed 2 case studies to test the implementation of the FreshProducePEFCR in practice, the TS would like to once again invite the sector to provide its feedback on the updated technical rules for calculating the environmental footprint of fruits and vegetables.

The second Public Consultation will be open from 13 January to 10 February 2025. With this Public Consultation, we ensure different perspectives are considered in the development process. We especially encourage sector experts and LCA experts with sound expertise in the fruit and vegetable sector to submit their feedback, as this is the last opportunity to provide their input before the final version of the FreshProducePEFCR is published. To invite the submission of responses, an open webinar to launch the Consultation took place on 13 January 2025, gathering more than 150 registrations from sector representatives.

The following files are provided on the Public Consultation’s webpage:

For comments:

Second draft of the FreshProducePEFCR

Template to collect comments (in Excel)

Overview of datasets to be used and Life cycle inventory (will be made available shortly).

For information:

Good practices for the Public Consultation

Memo on fresh produce handling – second Public Consultation

Presentation from the 13/01/2025 webinar.

How to submit your feedback

Please return your comments in the Excel template to FreshProducePEFCR@wur.nl by Monday, 10 February 2025 at 17:00 CET. Please add your name to the file name.

About Freshfel’s Environmental Footprint Initiative

The publication of the FreshProducePEFCR in Q1 of 2025 will address the growing need for a standardized environmental footprint methodology for the fresh produce sector, in light of the EU environmental footprint accountability requirements and the increasing transparency demands from the supply chain and consumers. Freshfel Europe and its members have embarked on the Environmental Footprint Initiative to develop together a fresh fruit and vegetable environmental footprint methodology (FreshProducePEFCR), database, and digital tool that are broadly accepted by the industry, stakeholders, and consumers. The objective of the Initiative, which is aligned with the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology as recommended by the EU, is to enhance the sector’s sustainability and maintain its competitiveness.

Freshfel Europe members participating in the Freshfel Environmental Footprint Initiative include Ailimpo, ANPP, Apeel Sciences, Assomela, Bama Gruppen, Bayer AG, BVEO, COLEAD, Dole plc, Greenyard, Fresh Produce Centre, IG International, Interfel and VBT. Freshfel Europe itself is acting as the sector representative within the Initiative, with support and cooperation from the European Sprouted Seeds Association (ESSA) and Growing Media Europe.

Technical Secretariat FreshProducePEFCR Freshfel Europe (Chair) Wageningen Economic Research (TS Support – Lead) Dutch Fresh Produce Centre (GroentenFruit Huis) Greenyard Dole PLC Blonk Sustainability (TS Support) PRé Sustainability (TS Support) For any questions regarding Freshfel’s Environmental Footprint Initiative, please contact Gil Kaufman at g.kaufman@freshfel.org.