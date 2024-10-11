Super Starr International Unveils New Namesake Label

Don David Papayas Pays Tribute To The Late David Peterson

COLIMA, Mexico – Super Starr International, Mexico’s premier papaya and melon grower, shipper and processor, unveils a second label created to not only penetrate the open wholesale market, but also pay tribute to the late David Peterson.

With growing demand for papaya in the U.S., Super Starr President Lance Peterson underscores that now is the right time to launch a new papaya label. Over the last two years, imports of papaya from Mexico into the U.S. have experienced an increase of approximately 20% in additional loads per week, giving the company a strong indication that demand is on the rise.

“Papaya consumption and sales are up at Super Starr, and we saw the opportunity to introduce a new label with a name that truly carries a legacy,” said Lance Peterson, president and third generation farmer of Super Starr International. “For my dad, it wasn’t just about the product, but also about the world class service we provide. Our hope is that Don David will offer diversification to our papaya buyers while carrying Super Starr’s exceptional service into the whole papaya market.”

For three generations, Super Starr has farmed in the U.S. and Mexico to produce superior year-round winter melons and papayas by growing, packing and shipping in-house. Unlike other suppliers, Super Starr controls the quality of its products from planting the initial seed until it’s placed on store shelves. The grower also provides the only Fair-Trade Certified papayas available in the market.

“Our business is known worldwide for our outstanding papayas, and we’re building a great deal of momentum around our winter melons as well!” added Peterson. “Our premium honeydew melons will harvest in January from a strong crop. Retail customers are encouraged to lock in their volumes now along with papayas to capture some of the best fruit of the season.”

Attendees of IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show can stop by booth #3348 in Texas Town on October 17-19 to get a first look at the Don David packaging and to speak with Lance Peterson about placing an order. For more information on Super Starr International, visit www.superstarrinternational.com.

Super Starr International’s rich experience growing high quality, sustainably grown papayas and melons since 1959 has led to their established reputation as a leading grower-owned, vertically integrated partner with farming operations located in Colima, Mexico. The company’s commitment to the highest food safety and sustainability standards puts them in a league of their own. As the grower, shipper and processor, Super Starr provides their customers with total quality control and now offers the only Fair-Trade certified papaya on the market. In addition to their signature Royal Star papaya variety and the Super Starr papaya, both available as organic and conventional, the brand offers a winter and early spring Super Starr melon program along with an ability to source a variety of Tropicals and Latin specialty mix. When you choose Super Starr, you are choosing a trusted partner to ship coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.superstarrinternational.com to learn more.