Taylor Farms Empowers Education with 14th Annual Backpack Giving Program

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA – Taylor Farms, North America’s leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, is setting students up for success as they head back to school by donating backpacks filled with school supplies through its annual Backpack Giving Program. This year, nearly 5,700 backpacks were delivered to students in local Taylor Farms communities as the program celebrates its 14th year.

The Taylor Farms Backpack Giving Program, which started in Monterey County California in 2010, has grown significantly across 14 locations donating more than 43,000 backpacks to local students within its communities across the United States and Mexico. This cherished tradition is a testament to Taylor Farms’ dedication to youth development and its philanthropic focus which is deeply rooted in the company’s culture.

“Education is a cornerstone of our community, and we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to start the school year with the right resources,” said Panchita Preciado, safety manager for Taylor Farms who leads the Backpack Giving Program. “This program not only provides necessary supplies but also fosters a sense of community and support among our employees and local families.”

Taylor Farms’ commitment to youth development extends beyond the backpack program. The company also has its Taylor Farms Annual Scholarship Program, which has awarded more than $4.1 million in scholarship funds to deserving students and employees since 2008, including $600K awarded this year.

