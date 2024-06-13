Hannaford Celebrates Summer with Introduction of New Fresh, Fully-Prepared Lobster Roll

Launch marks first time in recent history that legacy Maine supermarket has offered grab-and-go fresh lobster rolls

SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Hannaford Supermarkets is celebrating summer by introducing a seasonal favorite synonymous with its New England heritage: a freshly-made, fully-prepared lobster roll.

Available in the deli department, the Hannaford lobster roll is freshly prepared in-store each day and features 5 oz. of North Atlantic lobster tossed with mayonnaise and breadcrumbs and placed on a bed of green leaf lettuce in a Taste of Inspirations brioche hot dog bun.

The fresh lobster roll is available at all Hannaford stores for only $9.99 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

“As a grocery retailer with deep roots in Maine, we’re thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a classic New England staple at such an incredible value,” said Chef Dorene Mills of Hannaford Supermarkets. “Our delicious grab-and-go lobster rolls are freshly-prepared in our stores each day, making them a convenient addition to any summer meal, picnic or celebration.”

The new lobster roll complements Hannaford’s selection of fresh and convenient grab-and-go offerings, including hot entrees and soups; ready-to-heat-and-eat entrees; chef-crafted sushi; hot wings and appetizers; freshly-made sandwiches and salads; and hot in-store prepared pizza.

Additionally, Hannaford makes summer celebrations simple with a complete selection of freshly-prepared salads, sandwich platters, meat and cheese trays, boxed lunches and desserts, including custom cakes, available for special order with convenient in-store pickup. Orders can be placed by phone or online at least one day in advance. My Hannaford Rewards members receive two percent rewards on all customer orders.

For more information about Hannaford, including store locations and hours, visit Hannaford.com.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets operates 189 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. All are committed to offering great fresh food, convenient experiences and everyday low prices. Hannaford also is an active and committed community partner—focusing on fighting hunger, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives. Hannaford is an industry leader in sustainability with a strong commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment. Hannaford diverts or donates all food at risk of going to waste—sending no food to landfills. In 2023, Hannaford donated 26 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based inScarborough, Maine. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.