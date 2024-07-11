IFT Releases New Compensation and Career Path Report Highlighting the Latest Trends in Food Science Careers 

CHICAGO –– The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, has released its 2024 Compensation and Career Path Report examining career trends in the science of food including compensation, job satisfaction, and workplace challenges. The comprehensive resource is an invaluable tool for veteran and novice science of food professionals, HR managers in food and beverage organizations, as well as food science professors and students. The report includes data on compensation and career trends across various job titles and functions in the food industry, academia, government, and nonprofits. It covers salary breakdowns by geographic region, job function, gender, race, and more.

The survey was sent to more than 35,000 members of the science of food community with a roughly 20 percent higher response rate compared to the survey respondent data that was included in the 2022 Compensation and Career Path Report. This year also saw a significant increase in responses from younger professionals with less experience as the report explored attitudes by generations for the first time – nearly half of the respondents fell in the “Millennial” generational category.

One of the many interesting comparisons in generational survey respondents involved salary transparency as “Gen Z” and “Millennials” overwhelmingly favored sharing salary information (more than 70%) while only 34% of “Gen X” and “Baby Boomers” agreed, pointing to one of multiple generational conflicts employers may encounter among its modern workforces.

“There is no resource available today that provides this type of critical, up-to-date information on the state of food science careers to help employers better navigate modern challenges with greater employee retention and attraction, as well as help employees and job seekers prepare for a career move or transition,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “And due to the significant increase in younger professional responses this year, the report also provides an invaluable glimpse into the mind of the new professional as they enter or rise in the workplace.”

While some trends align with larger workplace trends, such as an increasingly diverse workforce, increased interest in changing jobs (nearly one-third of respondents had pursued a job move in the last 24 months), more flexibility at work, and working a full-time job as well as a side hustle, the report also dives into a few surprising statistics that signal a potential shift in a few key areas.

To download the Report, click here or go to https://info.ift.org/salary24.

The cost is $179 but it is free for IFT Premier Members and IFT Student Members, while other IFT membership levels can purchase the Report at a discount. To learn more about becoming a member of IFT, go to https://www.ift.org/membership.

Findings from the report will be presented at IFT FIRST, the annual food science, technology, and innovation event hosted by IFT at McCormick Place in Chicago. The session will be held on the Business FIRST stage from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 16.

Last year, IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund published Academic Knowledge Base 2023: Food Science & Technology Education Insights, which outlines the state of food science education. Combining quantitative and aggregated institutional data from food science programs around the world, the report covers application and enrollment trends, areas of growing and declining interest, as well as individuals and resources of influence. The student-based research report includes participation from 700 students across 33 domestic and international institutions.

To download “Academic Knowledge Base 2023: Food Science & Technology Education Insights,” click here or go to https://www.ift.org/feeding-tomorrow-fund/research-and-resources/academic-knowledge-base.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of over 11,000 individual members from more than 90 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and innovate to advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science and innovation is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.