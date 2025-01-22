Key Trends Shaping the Restaurant Industry in 2025

As the restaurant industry adapts to shifting consumer preferences, economic challenges, and the rise of digital dining, Food On Demand explores key trends shaping the landscape in 2025.

Continued closures and impact

The restaurant sector has seen its fair share of closures recently, with some of the biggest brands scaling back, a trend likely to continue.

Wendy’s closed 140 locations and Denny’s shut down 150 underperforming stores. Meanwhile, several brands, including Red Lobster and TGI Fridays, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Jim Balis, a partner at Strategic Operations Group at CapitalSpring, a PE firm that’s invested nearly $3 billion into restaurant and foodservice brands, weighs in on the closures, saying that while painful, they often provide cover for other businesses doing the same.

