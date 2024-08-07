Movista Releases FSMA 204 Report: What Grocery Teams Need to Know Ahead of 2026 Traceability Changes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Movista, a leading provider of retail execution solutions, has released a whitepaper to help merchandising teams prepare for Section 204(d) of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The new compliance measures, designed to better track and trace food products through the supply chain, will be enforced beginning in January 2026.

After FSMA became law in 2011 with bipartisan support, the FDA began developing this food traceability rule. It requires manufacturers of certain foods to improve their access to relevant data and their ability act quickly in recalls and outbreaks.

“We’re hopeful that retail leaders struggling with how to prepare for the 2026 deadline can walk away from this report with more confidence,” said Movista President and COO, Jason McGinnis.

In addition to the dire impact food recall events can have on public health, the report demonstrates the cost of inefficient recalls for the retail industry. The current traceability supply chain is examined and compared with the new steps that Section 204 requires.

“The goal of the whitepaper isn’t just mere compliance. The mandates matter, of course. But we believe these changes are opportunities for frontline teams to get even better at what they do – selling fresh, healthy food to hungry shoppers,” said Stan Zylowski, co-founder and CEO of Movista. “It can be a win-win.”

The retail technology landscape is also surveyed in the report to help leaders navigate the regulatory changes with tools such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and retail execution software.

“When contaminated food is quickly identified and removed from shelves, families are safer, and retail is better,” McGinnis explained. “Movista exists to help with that.”

How can grocery retail teams be ready for FSMA 204? In “Beyond Compliance: Understanding the Impact of the Food Traceability Final Rule on Merchandising Teams” Movista shares all you need to know about the impact of the new FDA mandates – for your in-store employees, for your shoppers, for your retail partners, and for your bottom-line.

View the report here.

About Movista:

The Movista platform provides tools for retailers, manufacturers, and third-party merchandising teams to improve their surveying, communication, execution, and reporting. The real-time alerts and in-app compliance measures can help frontline teams reduce risks and stay compliant with all regulatory requirements. Movista’s world-class SaaS platforms revolutionize how retail teams work.

For more information, please visit www.movista.com.