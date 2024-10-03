PAR Technology Unveils PAR POS Fall Release: Paving the Future of Restaurant Operations

Introducing our Next-Generation POS with QR Code Pay-at-the-Table, RESTful In-Store API, and Multi-Lane Drive-Thru Enhancements

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — The restaurant industry is evolving, and so are the tools that power exceptional guest experiences. ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global leader in foodservice technology solutions, announced the launch of the PAR POS Fall Release, introducing significant advancements in point-of-sale technology. This update brings a next-generation platform, and cutting-edge features designed to enhance operational efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and future-proof restaurants in an ever-changing landscape.

From contactless payment options to multi-lane drive-thru innovations, the Fall Release sets a new benchmark for restaurants aiming to meet modern demand with speed, reliability, and flexibility.

“With this release, we’re pushing the boundaries of what restaurant technology can achieve,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “The PAR POS Fall Release brings forth impactful solutions, like QR code payments, native digital wallets, and new order modes, transforming how restaurants engage with their customers. Our evolved architecture ensures restaurants are equipped to stay ahead of industry and business demands, enhancing every facet of their service delivery.”

Key Features of the Fall Release

Pay-at-the-Table via QR Code with PAR Pay and CheckPlease

Contactless payments are transforming how restaurants operate. Through its partnership with CheckPlease, PAR Pay now allows guests to settle checks instantly via QR codes on their mobile devices. Perfect for table service, drive-thru, and to-go orders, this solution delivers a frictionless checkout experience with flexible payment options. It helps speed up table turnover, boosts average tips by 16%, and allows staff to focus on delivering exceptional service.

Restaurants will be able to integrate kiosks, menu boards, and other external systems directly within the restaurant via local RESTful API endpoints. This in-store integration bolsters independence from the cloud, further strengthening in-store reliability, even during internet outages. Guests will enjoy faster, more responsive ordering experiences since the data is processed locally. Additionally, with this release, PAR POS strengthens restaurant data management by allowing restaurants to organize and categorize information with custom labels, identifiers, and brand-specific terms, making data easier to find, analyze, and export to third-party platforms. This extends data consistency across systems and enables more targeted, informative reporting.

With Rapid Promo Entry, restaurants can now automatically apply promotion items to orders with a simple promo code, speeding up transactions and reducing errors. This streamlined approach ensures both ease and accuracy at the point of sale. Additionally, the new On the Fly, One Behind Ordering feature allows for natural guest ordering by holding items back from the kitchen display until the next one is started. This gives time to finalize modifiers, preventing early preparation, reducing errors, and cutting down on food waste. It’s designed to enhance kitchen efficiency and improve both speed and service quality.

The new Multi-Lane Drive-Thru Enhancements allow a default register to be assigned to an Order Confirmation Board (OCB), persisting day-to-day to eliminate the need for repeated setup. An indicator on the register shows the assigned OCB, improving visibility and order accuracy while reducing labor effort and staff frustration. This feature builds on earlier innovations, including larger order preview panels and drag-and-drop order re-sequencing in-lane and on the kitchen display system (KDS).

Redefining Restaurant Success

The PAR POS Fall Release reflects PAR’s ongoing commitment to evolving technology for the restaurant industry. Its modular architecture delivers faster updates and enhanced in-store performance, ensuring flexibility to meet future challenges.

The Future of Restaurant Management Starts Now

The rollout of the latest version of PAR POS begins in Q4 2024, ushering in a new era of restaurant operations built on agility, scalability, and innovation.

About PAR Technology

PAR POS, part of the product portfolio of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), offers cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions tailored for the restaurant industry. Our cloud-based platform enhances guest experiences, drives efficiency, and scales effortlessly. With seamless integration capabilities and an open API, PAR POS empowers restaurants to build their ideal tech stack. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.