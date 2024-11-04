Paul Adams Receives NGA Industry Service Award

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, recognized Paul Adams, Founder & CEO of Kansas-based consultancy Paul Adams & Associates.

“Paul is a long-time friend of NGA and many in our industry. He’s a passionate supporter of independent grocers and has helped countless companies across the country navigate complex issues and grow stronger,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA’s president & CEO. “His years of service have contributed to better working relationships between retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers. Our industry, and family-owned grocers in particular, are stronger because of his contributions and selfless service. It’s my privilege to recognize him for all that he has done for our industry.”

Adams started Paul Adams & Associates in 2002 after a 20-year career with the Fleming Companies, where he had several responsibilities, including leading its retail learning center and serving as the coordinator of the company’s retail account executive program. Paul Adams & Associates works with independent food retailers and distributors throughout the United States.

The NGA Industry Service Award is given annually to an individual or company in recognition of their service to the food industry, fostering improved collaboration and understanding among retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers. A list of previous award recipients can be found here.

###

About NGA NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.