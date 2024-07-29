Save A Lot Partners with DoorDash for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

SAINT ANN, Mo.–Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the United States with over 750 stores, announced today a new partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform. With over 400 stores currently live on the DoorDash Marketplace, consumers can access high-quality fresh products at everyday low prices and enjoy same-day delivery in under an hour, on average.* In addition, participating Save A Lot stores will support SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash later this year for on-demand delivery of SNAP-eligible groceries.

For nearly 50 years, Save A Lot has remained true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, offering quality and value to local communities seeking significant savings on their grocery spend. This partnership brings fresh produce, quality products, and fresh-cut meat to more shoppers and provides an affordable and convenient solution for customers with a range of circumstances, such as those with limited transportation options or individuals looking to save a trip to the store during a busy day.

As prices continue to rise on groceries and household essentials, eligible consumers will have more choices to leverage their SNAP/EBT benefits when ordering online groceries from participating Save A Lot stores later this year. Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.

As consumers’ favorite local commerce platform, DoorDash provides access to everything in their neighborhoods, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more, with over 500,000 local merchants on the DoorDash Marketplace. The addition of Save A Lot reinforces DoorDash’s commitment to providing affordable selections for consumers and empowering grocers with technology to reach both new and loyal customers.

To celebrate the new partnership, starting July 26 through September 30, new consumers to Save A Lot can enjoy 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $20), at all participating Save A Lot locations using promo code SAL30.** To offer even more savings to consumers, participating Save A Lot stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.***

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

**30% Off Your Order; up to $20: Offer valid through 9.30.2024 on orders placed at all participating locations of Save A Lot. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $50, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $20. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Only available to select users as indicated in their account associated with this email address. Use promo code SAL30. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

***DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with approximately 800 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.